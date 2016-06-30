FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators clear $4.5 billion Italian broadband plan
June 30, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

EU regulators clear $4.5 billion Italian broadband plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS - Italy gained EU regulatory approval on Thursday for its 4 billion euro ($4.5 billion) plan to bring fast-speed Internet access to areas where it currently not available.

The Italian National Ultra-Broadband Scheme, which will run until the end of 2022, complies with the bloc's state aid rules, the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU executive is seeking to boost online cross-border trade and economic growth and has come up with several measures to support this goal.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

