EU regulators clear $4.5 billion Italian broadband plan

BRUSSELS - Italy gained EU regulatory approval on Thursday for its 4 billion euro ($4.5 billion) plan to bring fast-speed Internet access to areas where it currently not available.

The Italian National Ultra-Broadband Scheme, which will run until the end of 2022, complies with the bloc's state aid rules, the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU executive is seeking to boost online cross-border trade and economic growth and has come up with several measures to support this goal.