Italy's Letta says June EU summit must focus on youth jobs
May 2, 2013 / 7:18 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's Letta says June EU summit must focus on youth jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta addresses a news conference after meeting European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso (unseen) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The June summit of European Union leaders must focus on cutting disastrously high levels of youth unemployment, Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Thursday after a meeting with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.

Speaking at the end of a series of visits in Berlin, Paris and Brussels, he said he was returning to Rome more optimistic that European leaders were ready to give more priority to boosting economic growth and said the June summit had to give “concrete messages.”

“We would ask above all that the fight against youth unemployment should be the most important, most concrete message to come out of the June European Council,” he said.

Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Naomi O'Leary

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
