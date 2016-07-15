FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker says wants EU-Japan FTA to conclude by year-end
#Business News
July 15, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

EU's Juncker says wants EU-Japan FTA to conclude by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives for the 11th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit of Heads of State and Government (ASEM11) in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, 15 July 2016.Wu Hong/Pool

ULAANBAATAR (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday he wants a free trade agreement between the European Union and Japan to be concluded by the end of the year.

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, said there will be no shift in the foreign policy of the EU despite Britain voting to leave it. The EU will continue to cooperate with all partners, he said.

Juncker and Tusk made the statements during a meeting of European and Asian leaders in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar.

Reporting By Sue-Lin Wong, Writing By Megha Rajagopalan in BEIJING; Editingt by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
