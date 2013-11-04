EU proposes to keep jet fuel imports duty-free

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Jet fuel imports into the European Union will remain duty-free for the foreseeable future under a proposal made on Monday by the European Commission, which had been expected to impose a tariff.

Europe’s aviation sector, fuel traders and oil producers in the Middle East and India had feared a change to the European Union’s tariff scheme from next year could lead to a 4.7 percent levy on purchases of jet fuel from outside the bloc.

The proposal, which member states are expected to endorse, will scrap the tariffs that would have arisen from January 1.

The EU’s executive Commission has decided “to propose exemption of all jet fuel imports from customs duties, regardless of their country of origin”, it said in a statement.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Commission would assess the impact of the suspension in five years’ time.

European airlines had lobbied in recent months against the planned tariffs, which had created uncertainty in 2014 purchasing programs with producers in the Middle East and India, according to traders.

“We are really happy with this conclusion,” said Viktoria Vajnai, communications coordinator for the Association of European Airlines.

European demand for jet fuel totaled 1.2 million barrels per day last year, of which one third was imported, mostly from the Middle East, according to the International Energy Agency.

In June, the EU said it would impose a duty on imports from Gulf Cooperation Council states starting on January 1, 2014 after removing the group from the so-called generalized scheme of preferences, which offers trade advantages to developing economies.

The suspension covers only jet fuel, which the Commission defines as a subset of kerosene.