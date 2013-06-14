Italy, Germany, France, Spain push job action at Rome meeting

ROME (Reuters) - The finance ministers of Italy, Germany, Spain and France agreed on Friday to seek ways to mobilize funds using the European Investment Bank to combat soaring youth unemployment while keeping budget spending under control.

The four countries’ finance and labor ministers met for more than four hours ahead of this month’s European Council meeting in Brussels, where creating jobs in southern Europe will be at the top of the agenda for leaders.

While no concrete measures were agreed, they discussed ways of improving credit flows to small- and medium-sized companies by teaming up the European Investment Bank (EIB) with national state development agencies.

Youth unemployment rates of around 40 percent in countries like Italy and Spain have underlined the threat to an entire generation in southern Europe from the most severe postwar recession.

But with France and Spain struggling to get their deficits under European Union limits and Italy just within the allowed ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product, there was little room for any major spending initiatives.

Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said the EIB could work with state development agencies including Italy’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, France’s Caisse des Depots and Germany’s KfW to funnel long-term credit to small and medium-sized companies that take on young workers.

He said a 10-billion-euro ($13 billion) capital increase at the EIB last year could “multiplied” to as much as 60 billion euros to help ease the credit squeeze on many small companies but he gave no details.

European governments have been looking at a number of proposals including issuing special “mini bonds” with backing from government or international bodies like the EIB.

The European Council meeting on June 27 will look at ways of freeing up available funds but there was no suggestion that governments would agree any more leeway on deficit spending.

“We all agree that budget consolidation is a necessary foundation for future growth,” Saccomanni said.

European governments have all begun to stress the importance of moving away from the austerity mantra pursued at the start of the crisis as the southern economies have sunk into recession and seen their debt burdens increase despite repeated tax hikes and spending cuts.

With budgets still under heavy strain however, most of the measures discussed so far have been technical adjustments rather than broad-based reforms of labor or welfare laws.

Saccomanni’s labor ministry colleague Enrico Giovannini said 6 billion euros for giving further training to young people in the European Union who do not have a job within four months of leaving school - what the EU calls a Youth Guarantee - must be concentrated and “leveraged”. ($1 = 0.7496 euros)