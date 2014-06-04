Merkel backs Juncker for top EU job in speech to parliament

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a session of the Bundestag, the lower house of Parliament, at the Reichstag in Berlin June 4 , 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated in a speech in parliament on Wednesday that she was pressing her European counterparts to support Jean-Claude Juncker as the next president of the European Commission.

“I am holding lots of discussions with my European colleagues,” Merkel said.

“We are talking about issues of substance. And I am also trying to ensure that the lead candidate of the European People’s Party, Jean-Claude Juncker, receives the qualified majority he needs to become the next president of the European Commission. The entire German government is pushing for this.”