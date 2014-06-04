FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel backs Juncker for top EU job in speech to parliament
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 4, 2014 / 12:04 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel backs Juncker for top EU job in speech to parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a session of the Bundestag, the lower house of Parliament, at the Reichstag in Berlin June 4 , 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated in a speech in parliament on Wednesday that she was pressing her European counterparts to support Jean-Claude Juncker as the next president of the European Commission.

“I am holding lots of discussions with my European colleagues,” Merkel said.

“We are talking about issues of substance. And I am also trying to ensure that the lead candidate of the European People’s Party, Jean-Claude Juncker, receives the qualified majority he needs to become the next president of the European Commission. The entire German government is pushing for this.”

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.