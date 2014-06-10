FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble confident Juncker will get EU top job
June 10, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble confident Juncker will get EU top job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he believed Luxembourg’s Jean-Claude Juncker would become the next president of the European Commission, despite opposition from Britain and some other countries.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Frankfurt, Schaeuble said he was “as sure as one can be” that Juncker would get the job.

Earlier on Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed her support for Juncker becoming the next Commission president, after meeting EU leaders critical of the Luxembourger.

Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

