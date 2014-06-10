Germany's Schaeuble confident Juncker will get EU top job

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he believed Luxembourg’s Jean-Claude Juncker would become the next president of the European Commission, despite opposition from Britain and some other countries.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Frankfurt, Schaeuble said he was “as sure as one can be” that Juncker would get the job.

Earlier on Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed her support for Juncker becoming the next Commission president, after meeting EU leaders critical of the Luxembourger.