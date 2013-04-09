EU believes risk of war in Korea is "limited:" EU official

A South Korean soldier of an artillery unit walks past 155mm Towed Howitzers during an artillery drill as part of the annual joint military exercise "Foal Eagle" by the U.S. and South Korea, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Korea, in Goseong, about 330 km (205 miles) northeast of Seoul April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union believes there is a “limited risk” of war in Korea, in spite of a ratcheting up of tensions on the peninsula, an EU official said on Tuesday.

“We recognize the situation as being tense and potentially volatile. But our assessment is that there is a ”limited risk“...of an armed conflict,” the official briefing reporters on condition of anonymity said.

“We haven’t seen conspicuous preparations in the North for an attack, and the situation on the ground in Pyongyang looks calm.”