CFTC's Gensler calls for overhaul of Libor

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The London interbank offered rate (Libor) needs to be replaced or revised, the chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday, adding that any future benchmark should be based on actual market rates rather than estimates.

“It is time for a new or revised benchmark - a healthy benchmark anchored in actual, observable market transactions,” Gary Gensler said in the text of a speech released to Reuters shortly before he was due to deliver it to the European Parliament.

“I believe it is critical that benchmark rates rely upon observable transactions,” said the head of the U.S. derivatives watchdog in the text.

“A rate that relies upon observable transactions is anchored by the reality of that price discovery. A rate that relies upon observable transactions is less vulnerable to misconduct.”