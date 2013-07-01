FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU seeking to settle with banks in Euribor, Libor cases by year-end
#Business News
July 1, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 4 years

EU seeking to settle with banks in Euribor, Libor cases by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union (EU) Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia holds a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

(Reuters) - EU regulators are seeking to settle with a group of banks under investigation for suspected rigging of lending benchmarks Euribor and Libor in a procedure which includes lower fines in return for admission of wrongdoing, the EU’s antitrust chief said on Monday.

“We are trying to follow the Article 9 route. We hope we are ready to adopt a decision towards the end of the year,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news briefing, referring to antitrust rules.

Almunia said some of the banks charged in a credit derivatives investigation on Monday were also involved in the Euribor and Libor cases.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
