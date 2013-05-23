FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators accept Lufthansa, United antitrust offer
#Business News
May 23, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

EU regulators accept Lufthansa, United antitrust offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The tails of German air carrier Lufthansa aircraft are seen at Fraport airport in Frankfurt May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators accepted on Thursday concessions from Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), United Airlines (UAL.N), Air Canada ACb.TO and Continental to ease competition concerns about their transatlantic revenue-sharing pact.

The European Commission said the airlines would give up airport slots in Frankfurt and New York, and also allow rivals to sell tickets on this route, confirming a Reuters story in February.

“This decision is a further milestone in our effort to create a level playing field on transatlantic aviation markets, following our decision on oneworld in 2010,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
