March 27, 2017 / 8:58 AM / 5 months ago

EU's Vestager to announce merger decision at noon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager holds a news conference at the EU Commission's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 13, 2017.Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a decision on a merger case at around noon, the European Commission said on Monday, without giving further details.

Last week, sources told Reuters that Vestager would give the green light to the $130 billion Dow Chemical (DOW.N) and DuPont (DD.N) merger this week.

Approval could also be granted to ChemChina's [CNNCC.UL] $43 billion bid for Syngenta (SYNN.S) at the same time although the timing could still change, the people said.

Both deals gained EU antitrust clearance after pledges to sell assets to address competition concerns, the sources said.

Vestager is also set this week to block the fifth attempt by Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) to join forces and create Europe's biggest exchange.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

