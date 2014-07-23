FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators fine fish farmer Marine Harvest 20 million euros
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
July 23, 2014 / 10:13 AM / 3 years ago

EU regulators fine fish farmer Marine Harvest 20 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS/OSLO (Reuters) - European Union regulators have handed down a 20 million euro ($27 million) fine on Norway’s Marine Harvest ASA, the world’s biggest fish farmer, for acquiring smaller rival Morpol without first securing antitrust approval.

Marine Harvest, which accounts for more than a fifth of the global farmed fish trade and is controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, took control of the smaller Polish company in a cash and share deal worth 937 million crowns in 2012.

“Marine Harvest should have been aware of its obligations to notify and await clearance from the Commission before proceeding with the acquisition,” the European Commission said in a statement.

The company said it disagreed with the decision and would likely contest it. “Marine Harvest will now carefully consider the options available to it. It appears, however, more likely than not that the decision to fine the company will be referred to the EU courts,” it said in a statement.

Shares in Marine Harvest were little affected by the announcement, trading up 1.6 percent at 1039 GMT, among the best performers on the Oslo bourse whose benchmark index was up 0.5 percent.

The fish farmer said in March it did not expect the fine to have a material impact.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Gwladys Fouche in Oslo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.