EU Commission: no request made to relieve bond market tensions
#Business News
June 20, 2012 / 10:48 AM / 5 years ago

EU Commission: no request made to relieve bond market tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - There has been no formal request for the EU bailout funds to be used to relieve tensions in bond markets, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Wednesday.

“As far as I know, there is no plan, there is no formal request yet,” EU Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj said, when asked about the possibility of such funds being used to buy Spanish or Italian bonds.

“We are just thinking about what instruments might actually be useful to relieve the tension on the market. No formal request has been made as yet,” he told a regular briefing.

Pressed on the possibility of such action, Altafaj added: “I don’t have any sign of such an intention, neither from Italy, nor from Spain, to request the activation of these instruments.”

Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield

