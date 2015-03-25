FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU lawmakers to discuss accelerating capital markets union
March 25, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

EU lawmakers to discuss accelerating capital markets union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s plans for a capital markets union to boost financing for companies should be accelerated and completed two years earlier than proposed, a draft parliamentary motion seen by Reuters said.

The motion calls on the European Commission to speed its work on the action plan and put forward legislative proposals as soon as possible to achieve the objective of a fully integrated single EU capital market by the end of 2018.

Capital markets union is a core plank of the European Commission’s attempts to increase jobs and growth in the 28-nation bloc.

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman

