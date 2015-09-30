Factbox: EU begins building a capital markets union

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive European Commission published an “action plan” on Wednesday, listing the steps it will take to put in place the “building blocks” of a capital markets union (CMU) by 2019.

The CMU aims to unleash the ability of markets to raise funds for Europe’s sluggish economy after the financial crisis strained banks, the continent’s main source of funds for companies.

The main elements of the action plan include:

EARLY PRIORITIES

* Legislation to make it cheaper and simpler for a company to issue stocks and bonds by reforming EU prospectus rules.

* Legislation to help kick-start the market for pooled debt or securitization by lowering the amount of capital banks must hold when they originate the debt in case of default.

* Cutting capital charges on insurers who want to invest in infrastructure projects.

* Review of whether EU regulation introduced since the financial crisis is affecting the ability of banks and markets to raise funds for the economy.

* Consultation on how to increase safeguards and make it easier for consumers to shop for financial products like pensions in another EU country.

* Consultation on whether targeted changes could boost take-up of venture capital funds.

* Consultation on a pan-EU framework for covered bonds.

MEDIUM TERM

* Assess the case for pan-EU financial products like pensions.

* Review of how to make corporate bond markets work better.

* Legislation to make a stock market listing as attractive tax-wise as issuing company bonds.

* Legislation on clarifying legal ownership of shares in cross-border transactions and disputes.

* Legislation on business insolvency and early restructuring.

* Studies on removing cross-border tax barriers to investment.

* Consider a lighter set of accounting rules for companies listing on “growth” stock markets.