EU to propose rules on failing clearing houses by year end: EU official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission plans to propose new European Union rules for dealing with failing clearing houses for securities markets before the end of the year, an EU official said on Wednesday.

The draft law had been due last year but the EU executive has faced the difficulty of finding consensus on who should pay for a bust clearer, with pension funds and asset managers resisting any attempt to include them in bailouts.

The Commission plans to wait until September when the G20 group of the world’s largest economies is expected to discuss global plans on dealing with clearing houses, an EU official said.

“We will of course use the work at international level to design our system in principle before the end of this year,” the official said.

The wave of regulation that followed the 2007-2008 global financial crisis has increased the systemic importance of clearing houses, known also as central counterparties (CCP).

They stand between the two sides of a stock or derivative trade, an increased part of which has now to go through clearers.

Global regulators are trying to design schemes to winding failing CCP down in an orderly manner.

“It is very logical to wait to have at least a good idea of what international principles will be, before we decide our own legislation,” the EU official said.

“But we cannot wait eternally,” the source added, stressing that if the work at global level were not to produce results, the EU would go forward with its own plans.