EU regulators scrap antitrust case against MathWorks
September 2, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

EU regulators scrap antitrust case against MathWorks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators scrapped on Tuesday an investigation into MathWorks sparked by a complaint the U.S. software firm had refused to provide data to rivals to let their devices work with its products.

The European Commission opened an investigation in March 2012 to assess whether MathWorks’ alleged actions had prevented competing products from functioning with its software. It did not name the complainant.

“The Commission decided, as a result of the formal investigation, to close the antitrust proceedings,” the EU competition watchdog said in a statement, without providing details.

People familiar with the matter said the complainant had retracted its accusations. MathWorks products are used in the auto, aerospace, telecommunications, electronics and financial services industries.

EU regulators fined Microsoft 899 million euros ($1.18 billion) in 2008 - a record at the time - for refusing to provide information to make business easier for rivals.

(1 US dollar = 0.7627 euro)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Clarke

