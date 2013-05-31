ECB seen aiding small-business financing: Van Rompuy

The Euro sculpture is partially reflected in a puddle on a cobblestone pavement in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

ROME (Reuters) - The European Central Bank and the European Investment Bank will likely present a plan to improve financing to small- and medium-sized companies before the next European Union summit, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Friday.

“I‘m expecting a proposal before the June European Council meeting,” Van Rompuy said in a press conference in Rome after meeting Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

Van Rompuy was responding to a question about what the central bank could do to help growth in the euro zone.