BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU regulators have approved Kuraray of Japan’s (3405.T) purchase of U.S. chemical company DuPont’s Glass Laminating Solutions/Vinyls (GLSV) business DD.N subject to conditions, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The conditions include Kuraray’s commitment to sell GLSV’s facility to make PVB film, used in making laminated safety glass, in Uentrop, Germany.