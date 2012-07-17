FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Microsoft says fixing browser issue as EU opens probe
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 17, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Microsoft says fixing browser issue as EU opens probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Microsoft said on Tuesday a technical glitch had prevented it from offering users the choice of browsers it had promised and that it was taking steps to fix the problem after EU competition regulators opened an investigation into the matter.

“Due to a technical error, we missed delivering the BCS (browser choice screen) software to PCs that came with the service pack 1 update to Windows 7,” Microsoft said in a statement.

“While we have taken immediate steps to remedy this problem, we deeply regret that this error occurred and we apologize for it.”

The U.S. software giant said it was now distributing software with the browser option and has offered to extend the compliance period for an additional 15 months. It said it may face regulatory sanctions for breaching its undertakings to the European Commission after an antitrust ruling.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.