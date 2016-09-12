Austria to hold a meeting on migration on Sept 24

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Austria will hold a meeting on migration in Vienna on September 24 which will be attended by the German leader Angela Merkel along with heads of some other states burdened by migration crisis, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said on Monday.

"We need to reach a new agreement on how to guard borders in Europe," Kern told a news conference in Ljubljana during his one-day visit to Slovenia, saying Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar was also invited to the Vienna conference.

Kern and Cerar urged more cooperation between European Union states that should lead to better border control on the outer EU borders and limit the number of illegal immigrants arriving in the EU.

"We need to ... give a clear signal that there is simply no room for illegal migration." Cerar told the news conference.

Before the Balkan migrant route was shut in March almost 500,000 migrants crossed Slovenia on their way to Austria and other wealthier European states.

Austria announced earlier this year that it would only accept 37,500 asylum seekers per year, less than half of last year's 90,000.