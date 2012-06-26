FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU states agree to launch entry talks with Montenegro
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 26, 2012 / 1:38 PM / in 5 years

EU states agree to launch entry talks with Montenegro

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Tuesday to start membership negotiations with Montenegro, but told the former Yugoslav state to step up its fight against corruption and organized crime.

It will take years of talks before the tiny mountainous state of 680,000 people can become an EU member, in a process that aims to strengthen democratic institutions and align a candidate’s laws with European standards.

Ministers for European affairs from EU member governments, meeting in Luxembourg, said Montenegro had met the necessary criteria to start talks.

“The (ministers’) council underlined the particular importance of ... the independence of the judiciary, the fight against corruption and organized crime,” they said in a statement.

The ministers said regular reports from Europol, the pan-European police force, should be reviewed during accession talks.

Montenegrin Foreign Minister Milan Rocen said the decision, which is expected to be approved by EU leaders at a summit on Thursday and Friday, would prompt more democratic reforms.

“This is a big day for Montenegro, a recognition of our government and all pro-European forces,” Rocen told Reuters.

“We see the negotiation process as a new chance for the reforms of the society and as an opportunity to eliminate some stereotypes about our country.”

Among other ex-Yugoslav states, Slovenia is an EU member and Croatia is scheduled to join in July 2013. Others are far behind on the EU path, struggling to shake off the legacy of ethnic wars that shook the Balkans when Yugoslavia disintegrated.

Montenegro split from Serbia in a referendum in 2006. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak in Brussels and Petar Komnenic in Podgorica; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.