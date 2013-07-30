EU Commission to decide on Monte dei Paschi after summer: source

The Monte dei Paschi bank logo is seen on the main entrance of the bank's headquarters in Siena March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - The EU Commission will not take a decision on a restructuring plan for Italy’s troubled Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI) before the end of the summer, a Commission source told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Any decision will come after the end of the summer break,” the source said.

European institutions will resume work in earnest from August 26.

The Commission has told Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) to beef up its restructuring plan before it can be given approval for a 4 billion euro ($5.3 billion) state bailout.