FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EU finance minister worried Commission not applying budget rules equally: Dijsselbloem
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 14, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

EU finance minister worried Commission not applying budget rules equally: Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem arrives at a European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, January 15, 2016.Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers are worried that the European Commission is not applying the bloc's budget rules in the same way to large and small countries, which undermines confidence in the rules, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers said.

Speaking at a hearing in the European Parliament, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister, said the cases of Spain, Portugal and France raised questions about the predictability and objectivity of application of the rules.

"If member states feel that the Commission's decisions are very hard to understand and very hard to predict and are not objective, (that they) are perhaps distinguishing between small member states and large member states, that is a very big worry," Dijsselbloem told parliamentarians.

"I can sense it during the Eurogroup meetings that ministers are becoming a little concerned about this, so I think the Commission really has to understand that the Pact is in their hands, they have to guard it and if people feel that there is a difference in treatment in different situations, between different member states it becomes more and more difficult to ask all of us to comply with what we have agreed," he said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.