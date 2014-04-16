FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators to probe extra state aid given to two Latvian banks
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 16, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

EU regulators to probe extra state aid given to two Latvian banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Parex bank logo is seen in Riga July 29, 2009. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union regulators opened on Wednesday an investigation into state aid granted to Latvian Banks AS Parex banka and Citadele banka, saying the measure may have violated EU state aid rules.

The European Commission, tasked with ensuring a level playing field in the 28-country bloc, said Latvian authorities may also have failed to carry out the banks’ restructuring in line with their pledge to the EU watchdog.

Parex banka was split into a good bank named Citadele banka and a bad bank called Parex, which was later renamed Reverta, in 2010 under an overhaul plan agreed with the Commission in return for approving its bailout.

“The Commission has concerns that the additional measures were not limited to the minimum necessary,” the EU competition authority said in a statement.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.