FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EU Parliament blocks 'alertness' claims on caffeinated soft drinks
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 7, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

EU Parliament blocks 'alertness' claims on caffeinated soft drinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - Caffeinated energy and soft drinks makers in the European Union will not be allowed to claim the drinks boost alertness or concentration after the European Parliament on Thursday blocked European Commission proposals to regulate but allow these claims.

The parliament said such claims promoted sugar intake among children.

"Displaying these claims on drinks cans would have led to higher sugar consumption among adolescents, who are the largest group of energy drink consumers," parliament said in a statement.

The Commission will now have to make a new proposal.

A spokesman for the Commission said its rule had been proposed not to promote caffeine intake but to regulate health claims that were already being made by producers.

"Without the new legislation the status quo would prevail and we would miss an opportunity to enhance protection for EU citizens," he said.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.