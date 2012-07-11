FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators raid Tessenderlo, other pipe makers
July 11, 2012 / 4:22 PM / 5 years ago

EU regulators raid Tessenderlo, other pipe makers

Ben Deighton

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Several plastic pipe producers, including Belgium’s Tessenderlo and Austrian peer Wienerberger, were raided by European Union antitrust regulators last month on suspicion that they might have formed a cartel, in breach of EU rules.

The European Commission said on Wednesday that the raids took place on June 26, but did not identify the companies involved or the countries in which they are based.

“The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices,” the EU watchdog said in a statement.

Tessenderlo said one of its units had been raided.

“One of our subsidiaries was (raided) that does fittings ... Nyloplast,” said a spokeswoman. “We’re waiting for them to come back to us and we will collaborate.”

Wienerberger, the world’s largest brickmaker, said its Pipelife unit had been raided. It acquired the remaining half of Pipelife from Belgium’s Solvay in February. Wienerberg spokeswoman Barbara Braunoeck said the company was working closely with the Commission.

Europe’s biggest plastics pipe maker Wavin, which was acquired by Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem last month, was not immediately available to comment.

Swiss-based Georg Fischer and German privately-held Rehau, both major players in the sector, said they were not under investigation.

Companies can be fined up to 10 percent of their global turnover if found guilty of breaching EU rules. The Commission has levied more than 7 billion euros ($8.58 billion) in fines against cartels in the last four years.

($1 = 0.8160 euros)

Additional reporting by Rex Merrifield, Gilbert Kreijger in Amsterdam, Fredrik Dahl in Vienna, Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Katharina Bart in Zurich; writing by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
