EU executive expects new Polish government to help build stronger EU
October 26, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

EU executive expects new Polish government to help build stronger EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday it expected the new Polish government, set to be formed by the euro-sceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party that emerged victorious in last Sunday’s elections, to play a central role in building a stronger European Union.

The PiS’ candidate for prime minister is Beata Szydlo.

“The (European Commission) President (Jean-Claude Juncker) has sent a letter to Mrs Szydlo, congratulating her for her victory in yesterday’s parliamentary election,” a Commission spokesman told a regular news briefing.

“We understand that she will now be invited to form a government and of course the (Commission) president is looking forward to meeting her at some stage and to working closely with her in building a strong and resilient European Union with Poland playing a central role in it,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
