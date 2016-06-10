FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ten EU nations still breaching pollution limits: EEA
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Environment
June 10, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Ten EU nations still breaching pollution limits: EEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hazy weather envelops the centre of Vienna December 7, 2010. Landmarks (L-R): Franz-von-Assisi-Kirche (Francis of Assisi church), Othmarkirche (St. Othmar church) and Riesenrad (Giant Wheel). REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

LONDON (Reuters) - Air pollution from sources such as transport and agriculture is still above legal limits in 10 European Union member states, data from the European Environment Agency (EEA) showed on Friday.

Since 2010, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland and Luxembourg have persistently breached their emissions ceilings for nitrogen oxides; Denmark, Germany, Ireland and Luxembourg have exceeded their limits for non-methane volatile organic compounds; and Austria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Spain have exceeded limits for ammonia, the EEA said.

In 2014, 10 member states reported emissions data for these pollutants which were the above the ceiling for at least one.

Nitrogen oxides are produced by exhaust fumes from road transport while ammonia derives from the use of fertilisers and the handling of animal manure. Nitrogen dioxide is a harmful component of nitrogen oxides, causing respiratory problems and cardiovascular disease.

Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
