BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators charged Italian metal producer Pometon S.p.A on Thursday with taking part in a cartel with four other companies.

In contrast with its peers, Pometon declined to settle the case with the European Commission eight months ago which would have secured the company a 10 percent cut in the fine.

“The European Commission has informed Pometon S.p.A. that it suspects the company of having colluded with competitors on the pricing of steel abrasives in the European Economic Area,” the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

It said the company may have coordinated on the scrap surcharge with its peers. Steel abrasives are loose steel particles used for cleaning metal surfaces in the steel, auto, metallurgy and petrochemical industries.

Companies can be fined up to 10 percent of their global turnover for breaching EU antitrust rules.

France’s Winoa, Germany firms Metalltechnik Schmidt and Eisenwerk Würth were penalised to the tune of 30.7 million euros ($37.80 million) in total in April. Ervin alerted the cartel to the authorities and was not fined.