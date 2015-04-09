FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators clear bailed-out Irish lender PTSB's revamp plan
April 9, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

EU regulators clear bailed-out Irish lender PTSB's revamp plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union state aid regulators approved on Thursday Permanent TSB’s restructuring plan after the bailed-out Irish lender pledged to sell low-yielding assets, raise capital and cut costs over the next three years.

The European Commission said the overhaul aimed to return 99.2 percent-state owned PTSB to profit and included a set of commitments during the restructuring period until the end of 2018.

“PTSB will continue to de-leverage and reduce costs and will not be able to carry out acquisitions in this period. Moreover, PTSB will take certain actions to facilitate the market entry of competitors,” the EU executive said in a statement.

The lender, which received 2.7 billion euros ($2.90 billion) of capital during Ireland’s financial crisis, will also increase its net interest margins.

($1 = 0.9315 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
