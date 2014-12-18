FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU appoints Germany's Stoiber as red tape adviser
December 18, 2014 / 12:37 PM / 3 years ago

EU appoints Germany's Stoiber as red tape adviser

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former Bavarian State Premier Edmund Stoiber attend a book presentation in Berlin, in Berlin, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker appointed Germany’s Edmund Stoiber as special adviser on better regulation on Thursday, to help the EU executive fight over-regulation and red tape.

Stoiber, a former premier of the German state of Bavaria who sought to become German chancellor in 2002, has for the past seven years chaired a group advising the Commission on administrative burdens and on how to make EU law simpler and cheaper.

In October, he proposed exempting small- and medium-sized firms from a wide range of business rules with a “bonfire of red tape” aimed at reversing a public perception of Brussels as a “bureaucratic monster”.

“EU citizens need the EU to focus on where it can make a real difference to their lives, not to interfere in every detail. EU businesses need the space to innovate and grow, not get tied up in red tape,” Juncker said in a statement

Stoiber will work closely with Juncker’s deputy, First Vice-President Frans Timmermans, who is also charged with improving regulation.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
