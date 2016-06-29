FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Don't look to ECB to fix a severe Brexit fallout: Constancio
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 29, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Don't look to ECB to fix a severe Brexit fallout: Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York February 19, 2016.Brendan McDermid

SINTRA, Portugal (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's ability to respond to a major economic downturn resulting from Britain's departure from the European Union is limited, so other authorities would have to step in if it happens, the ECB Vice President said on Wednesday.

"In monetary policy, we still have instruments," Vitor Constancio told a conference in Sintra, Portugal.

"But it’s true that we have been using quite a lot of those instruments, we are aware and everyone is aware.

So, if the consequences (of Brexit) would be more severe in economic terms, what could be done, if anything? But it’s with other authorities, it’s not then with the ECB."

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.