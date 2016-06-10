FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB ready to use all tools if Brexit vote shocks markets: Rimsevics
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 10, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

ECB ready to use all tools if Brexit vote shocks markets: Rimsevics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is ready to use all available tools, starting from its currency swap lines with the Bank of England, if a UK referendum vote to leave the European Union shocks financial markets, ECB rate setter Ilmars Rimsevics said on Friday.

“Of course, all the necessary tools are at disposal of the European Central Bank at the moment and, if it is necessary to use them, then the European Central Bank will use them,” the Latvian central bank governor told a news conference, answering a question about what the ECB could do in the case of a Brexit.

Asked about the swap lines, which allow UK banks to borrow in euros from the Bank of England and vice versa, Rimsevics said: “Especially if it (the result of the referendum) is negative and there is some kind of necessity, there are some kind of shocks, then, of course, all those lines will operate.”

Reporting by Gederts Gelzis in Riga; Writing By Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.