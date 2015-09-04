FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe's answer to refugee crisis should not be nationalistic: Moscovici
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 4, 2015 / 7:27 PM / 2 years ago

Europe's answer to refugee crisis should not be nationalistic: Moscovici

European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici arrives at the Socialist Party's "Universite d'ete" summer meeting in La Rochelle, France, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Europe should not respond to the inflow of immigrants from the Middle East and Africa with nationalism, because caring about human rights is part of the European identity, Europe’s Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Friday.

Moscovici, who is attending talks of world financial leaders in Turkey -- a country that has already taken in more than 2 million refugees from war-torn neighbors -- was responding to the words of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who said on Thursday the influx of refugees into Europe threatened the continent’s Christian roots.

“Our answer must be in line with our history and our values, in line with what Europe is about,” Moscovici told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the world’s top 20 economies.

“To be European means to care about humanity and to care about human rights. If you look at economics I do not see any contradiction. Some countries, like Germany have economic needs for migration,” he said.

“When the world and Europe face such a drama, the answer should never be nationalistic. Never to close borders, never to renounce our values. Never,” Moscovici said.

In an opinion piece for Germany’s Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung, Orban said the people of Europe were at odds with the majority of governments on the refugee crisis.

“Mr Orban spoke about the Christian identity of Europe. It is disputable that there is only a Christian identity of Europe. I never thought that. But even if you think that, in the Christian values or Judaeo-Christian values, being helpful to those who suffer is part of it,” Moscovici said.

“(German Chancellor) Angela Merkel’s attitude, behavior in this crisis deserves high respect if not admiration,” he said of Germany’s openness to take in refugees.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.