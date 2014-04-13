Factbox: EU heads for pause in financial rulemaking

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s rulemaking machine has been in overdrive since the financial crisis hit the headlines in 2007 and forced taxpayer bailouts of banks.

This week is the final plenary session of the European Parliament, when it will approve key reforms to wind down banks without public money, ahead of elections in May that usher in a legislative pause until autumn or later.

The following are reforms completed and those that remain:

WHAT‘S BEEN DONE?

* Cap on bankers’ bonuses

* Tougher bank capital and liquidity requirements

* Single banking supervisor for euro zone from November 2014

* New mechanism for closing failing euro zone banks

* Common pan-EU approach for cross-border banks in trouble

* New capital regime for insurers

* Major revision of EU’s MiFID securities trading rules

* Revision of EU’s mutual funds or UCITS rules

* First EU law to regulate securities settlement

* First EU law to shake up company auditors

* First supervisory regime for hedge funds and private equity

* First rules for clearing and reporting derivatives trades

* Three pan-EU watchdogs for banks, insurers and markets.

WHAT‘S LEFT?

* Money market funds: what to do with so-called CNAV funds, half the sector in Europe, too divisive to get a deal so far.

* Market benchmarks: No deal due to squabbles over scope, despite banks fined over rigging Libor and allegations emerging that currency market also rigged.

* Bank structure: Proposed too late to be approved but Germany, France and Britain say they already making changes.

* Financial Transaction Tax: Limited to 11 euro zone countries, challenged in top EU court by Britain. Germany and France pledged outline deal by May European Parliament elections.