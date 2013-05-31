EU's Rehn "amazed" by France's criticism of Brussels

HELSINKI (Reuters) - European Commission’s economic chief, Olli Rehn, said on Friday he was “amazed” that France had criticized his team for recommending reforms while Paris also proposed more economic coordination for the euro zone.

France’s President Francois Hollande on Thursday pledged to carry out economic reforms but added it was up to Paris, not the European Commission, to determine how they are implemented.

Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also proposed that the 17-nation euro zone should appoint a full-time president and hold more frequent summits to coordinate economic policy.

“I‘m slightly amazed how France on one day underlines the need for euro zone economic governance and on another it criticizes the Commission for giving well-grounded recommendations,” Rehn, the EU’s economic and monetary affairs commissioner, told a seminar in Helsinki.

Unveiling reform recommendations for European Union countries on Wednesday, the Commission urged France to rein in public spending, revamp pensions and cut labor costs in return for a two-year reprieve on budget deficit targets.

Rehn added on Friday he expected the countries with reprieves would “utilize their breathing space efficiently to strengthen economy and employment”.