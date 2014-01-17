Growth in EU faster than foreseen in autumn: Rehn

Vice-President of the European Commission Olli Rehn speaks during the event hosted in honour of the Euro introduction in Latvia in Riga January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

ROME (Reuters) - The economic recovery in the European Union is proceeding faster than had been forecast in the fall, which will likely allow upward revisions to growth forecasts, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Friday.

“It seems that we will be able to raise slightly our forecasts for this year because the global economies are growing faster than we had forecast in the fall,” Rehn told reporters in Rome.

He said he was “confident” that Italy would meet its public finance targets, and that the government could request some flexibility on its deficit if it keeps its budget in check.