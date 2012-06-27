EU leaders need to look at short-term rescue steps: EU's Rehn

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European leaders must work on short-term measures to help resolve the region’s sovereign debt crisis and relieve market pressure on at-risk countries, the European commissioner for economic and monetary affairs said on Wednesday.

“It is essential that policy measures of short-term are decided by the European Council,” Olli Rehn told reporters, referring to the leaders’ summit on Thursday and Friday.

”We continue to work to facilitate decisions on such measures for short-term market stabilization.

“That’s the only thing I can say for the moment because we are working with member states in order to have decisions at the European Council,” he said.

Rehn said direct recapitalization for euro zone banks would be more possible once pan-European banking supervision was in place, something that remains some way off.

“Direct bank recapitalization was discussed in the context of the ESM treaty about a year ago,” he said, referring to the euro zone’s permanent bailout mechanism.

“It is no secret that the European Commission has been supportive of direct bank recapitalization on the condition that we have a stronger and genuinely Europe-wide banking regulation and regulatory authority, which is one element of the forthcoming banking union.”

Asked whether Spain could receive aid directly for its banks, rather than via the government, a move that will drive up Spain’s budget deficit and debt, Rehn replied:

“We have to work on the basis of existing instruments in order to prepare the sectoral program for the recapitalization of Spanish banks soon. In that context we will make decision on the basis of the existing treaty.”