FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU approves 20.5 million euro French aid for Renault hybrid fuel project
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 2, 2013 / 9:59 AM / 4 years ago

EU approves 20.5 million euro French aid for Renault hybrid fuel project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Renault company logo is displayed on the front of a car dealership in Andernos, Southwestern France, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union state aid regulators approved on Wednesday 20.5 million euros ($27.73 million) in French support for carmaker Renault to develop a diesel hybrid technology which will cut diesel use and carbon dioxide emissions for vans.

The European Commission said the French state aid, which consisted of 3.8 million euros in grants, 3.4 million euros for industrial research and 13.1 million euros for experimental development, was in line with EU rules.

“This project should result in a substantial reduction in (vehicles’) fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions, thereby contributing to the EU’s targets for innovation, the environment and energy security, without affecting competition,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.