EU's Barroso says concerned over Romanian court independence

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has told Romania’s prime minister of his concern over an apparent reduction in the power of the constitutional court and other independent institutions, the EU executive said on Friday.

“The rule of law, the democratic checks and balances and the independence of the judiciary are cornerstones of the European democracy and indispensable for mutual trust within the European Union,” the Commission said in a statement. “Government policy and political action must respect these principles and values.”

Romania’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Victor Ponta and his party of trying to dismantle the court and said it has notified European authorities of threats to its independence.

Prime Minister Victor Ponta will come to Brussels next Thursday to meet President Barroso to discuss the issues, the Commission said. In the meantime the Commission would continue to analyze the situation.