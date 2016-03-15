Banks can buy Russian government bonds, but must consider EU sanctions: EU official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Banks considering the purchase of Russian sovereign bonds are free to do so, but should make sure that the investment is not a way to circumvent European Union sanctions on lending money to Russian state-owned enterprises, an EU official said.

In 2014, the EU banned its financial institutions from lending money to Russian state-owned firms, including banks, as part of sanctions for Moscow’s annexation of the Ukraine’s Crimea. There was no ban on buying Russian government bonds.

Moscow has invited 25 Western banks and three domestic banks to bid for organizing up to $3 billion in Eurobonds this year, in what would be the first time Russia has tapped foreign debt markets since 2013.

“EU restrictive measures concerning certain sectors of the Russian economy do not prohibit the purchase, sale etc. of bonds issued by the Russian government,” the EU official said on Tuesday.

“However, EU restrictive measures do aim at restricting the access to capital from the EU for certain listed publicly owned or controlled Russian institutions and prohibiting the provision of certain financial services to them,” the official said.

“Any bank would need to be mindful and exercise due diligence that the listed entities are not accessing the capital market by using third persons,” the official said.