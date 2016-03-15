FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks can buy Russian government bonds, but must consider EU sanctions: EU official
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 15, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Banks can buy Russian government bonds, but must consider EU sanctions: EU official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Banks considering the purchase of Russian sovereign bonds are free to do so, but should make sure that the investment is not a way to circumvent European Union sanctions on lending money to Russian state-owned enterprises, an EU official said.

In 2014, the EU banned its financial institutions from lending money to Russian state-owned firms, including banks, as part of sanctions for Moscow’s annexation of the Ukraine’s Crimea. There was no ban on buying Russian government bonds.

Moscow has invited 25 Western banks and three domestic banks to bid for organizing up to $3 billion in Eurobonds this year, in what would be the first time Russia has tapped foreign debt markets since 2013.

“EU restrictive measures concerning certain sectors of the Russian economy do not prohibit the purchase, sale etc. of bonds issued by the Russian government,” the EU official said on Tuesday.

“However, EU restrictive measures do aim at restricting the access to capital from the EU for certain listed publicly owned or controlled Russian institutions and prohibiting the provision of certain financial services to them,” the official said.

“Any bank would need to be mindful and exercise due diligence that the listed entities are not accessing the capital market by using third persons,” the official said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.