Putin says Russia could join Cyprus bailout effort
#World News
December 21, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

Putin says Russia could join Cyprus bailout effort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin sits at the opening of the EU-Russia Summit meeting in Brussels December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country could provide support to Cyprus as part of an international bailout for the indebted island, but only after euro zone countries have defined the terms of their assistance.

“We do not see it as comfortable for ourselves to meddle in this process. But, if... agreement is reached, we do not rule out the possibility to join in with the stabilization of Cyprus’ financial (position),” Putin told reporters in Brussels following an EU-Russia summit.

Reporting by Charlie Dunmore and Alexei Anitschuk; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
