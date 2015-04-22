FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia hopes for compromise in EU case on Gazprom, will defend its interests: Kremlin
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 22, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Russia hopes for compromise in EU case on Gazprom, will defend its interests: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it hoped a compromise in the European Union case against Gazprom (GAZP.MM) would be found and added Russia and the company would defend their interests.

The European Union on Wednesday charged the Russian gas giant with overcharging buyers in eastern Europe and hindering competition. [ID:nL5N0XI4MA]

“We hope that a compromise will be found,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on a conference call.

“We are looking forward to an absolutely impartial attitude towards the Gazprom company. Of course, Gazprom will defend its interests and the state, as a major shareholder in the company, will also defend the interests of Gazprom.”

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.