Gazprom seeks intergovernmental resolution to EU antitrust charges

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) rejected antitrust charges leveled against it on Wednesday by the European Union and said it expected the case to be resolved by undertakings between the EU and the Russian government.

“Gazprom considers the objections put forward by the European Commission to be unfounded,” it said in a statement, insisting that its pricing and other policies were in line with legislation.

“Gazprom expects the resolution of this situation in the framework of agreement, previously reached between the government of the Russian Federation and the European Commission to find an acceptable solution to the antitrust investigation on the intergovernmental level.”