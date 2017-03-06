FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Russia has to show it can be trusted: Britain's Johnson
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 6, 2017 / 9:26 AM / 5 months ago

Russia has to show it can be trusted: Britain's Johnson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia will have to prove it can be trusted again but there was no appetite among Western allies for a new cold war, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"Let's be clear: Russia is up to all sorts of no good," Johnson said on arrival at a meeting of EU foreign ministers. "They've got to change, they've got to show they can be trusted again. I think that's very important," he added.

"It's also important to stress that we are not in a new cold war with Russia. Neither the UK, nor our friends in the rest of the EU nor in Washington is there any appetite for a new cold war," he added.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing Alissa de Carbonnel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.