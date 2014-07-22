FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU to look at financial services, defense, energy in Russia sanctions
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 22, 2014 / 3:07 PM / 3 years ago

EU to look at financial services, defense, energy in Russia sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers have asked the European Commission to look at Russian defense, energy and financial services sectors when considering new sanctions against Moscow over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Dutch Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans said.

“We have decided today that the list of persons under sanctions will be enlarged and a list will be submitted to COREPER (EU ambassadors) by Thursday,” Timmermans told reporters on leaving a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

“We also decided that the Commission will be tasked to look at a number of potential measures in a number of fields, including defense, dual-use goods, high-tech goods including in the energy sector and financial services,” Timmermans said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Martin Santa; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.