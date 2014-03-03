EU agrees to suspend visa talks with Russia: draft statement

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers have agreed to suspend talks with Russia on visa issues because of Russia’s seizure of Crimea, a draft of a statement to be issued later on Monday said.

Russia and the European Union have been discussing visa cooperation since 2007, with Russia keen to have visa-free access to the EU’s member states. It is an issue raised at nearly every meeting between Moscow and Brussels.

“The EU has decided to suspend bilateral talks with Russian authorities on visa matters, as well as on the new agreement,” a draft of statement to be issued by EU foreign ministers said.